One Matchup to Watch in Colts-Lions: Jonathan Taylor vs. Jamie Collins

Vito Chirco

Detroit's defense better bring its lunch pails and be ready for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor today. 

The first-year running back could spell trouble for the Lions' lackluster rush defense all afternoon long.

He comes into the Week 8 tilt at Ford Field, having produced 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns through six games. 

And he's coming off two of his best performances from a yards-per-average standpoint, with 4.8 yards per carry against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 and five yards per rush against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. 

Meanwhile, Matt Patricia's defense has allowed 4.5 yards per carry -- ranked 19th in the NFL -- and has permitted 791 total yards on the ground -- 26th-worst in the league -- through six games. 

Even more reason for why Taylor, the Colts' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, should be licking his chops going into Sunday's contest with Detroit. 

Patricia views the Wisconsin product as a serious threat when he gets into the open field. 

"When you see him get out in space -- I think you can really see that for a big guy -- he has some of that shiftiness and that smooth running style that he can really have those explosive plays. And then, certainly, I think he’s done a good job with just his vision," Patricia commented Thursday during a video conference with Detroit media. "They run a couple different scheme runs, maybe a little bit more than what he was doing before. I think he’s doing a good job of really seeing the linebackers, feeling the defensive line, seeing the linebackers and finding those holes to getting vertical. He’s not a guy that really goes down backwards very much. He’s a guy that just keeps it downhill. I think those are really good traits for a young running back.”

collins5
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The onus largely falls upon Lions veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, as the leader of the linebackers group, to record a solid game against Taylor and Indianapolis' ground attack.

A good game from Collins, and Detroit has a solid shot of bottling up Taylor.

However, if things go awry, expect Taylor to have himself a day. 

I believe Taylor becomes more and more difficult to hold back as the day progresses, and ultimately gets the best of Collins more often than not in this Week 8 matchup.

