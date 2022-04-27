Detroit Lions Waive LB Curtis Bolton, TE Hunter Bryant

Ahead of the draft, the Detroit Lions announce two roster moves.

One day ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions announced two roster decisions.

The team announced on Wednesday that linebacker Curtis Bolton and tight end Hunter Bryant are no longer part of the team.

A former Oklahoma linebacker, Bolton did not get drafted back in 2019. He has now had stints with the Packers, Texans, Colts, 49ers and Lions in the past three years.

He didn’t make his NFL debut until 2021 with the Lions.

Bryant unfortunately did not live up to the potential the team saw in him when he was signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

Prior to joining Detroit, Bryant suffered two significant knee injuries.

Despite a hamstring injury that limited him at his first training camp, Bryant made the Lions 53-man roster in 2020.

After recovering from the injury, he unfortunately suffered a concussion in practice and was placed on injured reserve in October of 2020.

Bryant was waived by the Lions in April of 2021 with a failed physical designation and reverted to the team's non-football injury list the following day.

Bryant only caught one pass in five games for the Lions in 2020.

Detroit's roster not sits at now 78 players under contract, with eight draft picks being added to the roster via the upcoming draft.

