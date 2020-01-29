LionMaven
WR Danny Amendola Could Return to Patriots

John Maakaron

Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola could be returning to the New England Patriots, according to Doug Kyed of Nesn.com

Kyed writes, "Brady could try to bring along Amendola to his next destination, and that could include both players returning to New England, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com.

"If Brady leaves the Patriots, then it would make even more sense to bring Amendola to his new destination. Brady and Amendola showed impressive chemistry together with the Patriots. Brady would be starting anew with receivers on a new team, and having a security blanket like Amendola would prove valuable."

In 15 games with Detroit last season, Amendola was productive and assisted to instill a hard-working mentality in the Lions locker room. 

Amendola had 62 receptions for 698 yards and one touchdown. 

Detroit would like to obviously retain him for next season, but it is believed he earned a slight increase in his pay. 

And with the draft being filled with highly talented slot-receivers, Detroit could also look to go younger at that position. 

