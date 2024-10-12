Lions, David Montgomery Agree to Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with running back David Montgomery, keeping him with the organization through the 2027 season. FOX 2 first reported the news Saturday.
The extension adds two years to the three-year, $18 million contract he signed prior to the 2023 season. Montgomery has been a crucial piece in the Lions' offensive success as one-half of a dynamic running back tandem along with second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Per reports, the deal has not been officially signed. It is reportedly worth $18.25 million, with $10.5 million in new guaranteed money.
Since coming to Detroit, Montgomery has 1,286 yards on the ground with 17 rushing touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 yards last season, with 1,015, and scored a career-best 13 times on the ground.
To this point in the 2024 campaign, ahead of the team's Week 6 game against Dallas, he has rushed 63 times for 271 yards and four touchdowns. He also has nine catches for 94 yards. Behind an offensive line widely considered to be among the league's best, Detroit has thrived offensively on the ground.
Montgomery and Gibbs have paired together nicely as a tandem, and both have high goals for each other. The veteran has voiced a desire for he and Gibbs to be the best running back pairing in the league.
The Lions have signed several key players to extensions over the last year, with Penei Sewell, Jared Goff, Taylor Decker and Amon-Ra St. Brown all inking fresh contracts.
Detroit is 3-1 on the season heading into the showdown with Dallas at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.