Detroit Lions' Day 2 Needs

Here are the needs of the Detroit Lions on day two of the NFL Draft

When the Miami Dolphins elected to select Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall, the Lions’ war room was ecstatic.

Less than 10 minutes later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Detroit had chosen Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, adding another young piece to the offensive line.

Now, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes must turn the page to rounds two and three. Offensive tackle was not the Lions’ most pressing need, so there are plenty of avenues that they could take on the draft’s second day.

Here are the Lions’ Day 2 positional needs.

Wide receiver

Detroit must add a pass-catcher on Day 2. It’s no secret that the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. leave the Lions with a close-to-bare cupboard at wide receiver.

Rumor has it that Holmes tried to trade up with Atlanta to pick fourth and select LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. However, that never came to fruition.

Now, after bolstering the offensive line, it’s time to add depth at receiver.

The first round saw five receivers taken, including three in the top 10. However, there are still plenty of options available.

Currently, a Lions starting lineup would feature the likes of Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus -- a duo that doesn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of opponents. Adding a talented, young receiver could change the outlook at the position.

Best available: Elijah Moore (Ole Miss), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Rondale Moore (Purdue), D’Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan)

Linebacker

It’s about time to fix that defense. After setting the franchise record for yards allowed, change is needed at a variety of positions. No position is more in need of change than linebacker, though, where Jahlani Tavai struggled mightily and Jarrad Davis has left for the New York Jets.

After being linked to Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons for the entirety of the draft process, the Lions passed on him for Sewell. Holmes & Co. cannot go two days without addressing the needs at the position.

Whether it should be inside or outside largely depends on who is still on the board. Should Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continue his slide to the Lions’ second-round pick, Detroit should sprint to the podium.

There’s also Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, an outside linebacker who excels in pass-rush situations. The Lions can’t go wrong with either of those picks, should either fall to them in the second round.

If neither are available, there are still plenty of talented options available.

Best available: Owusu-Koramoah, Ojulari, Nick Bolton (Missouri), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Jabril Cox (LSU)

Safety

Another way to help the defense would be to make an addition to the secondary. Tracy Walker has been up and down as the team’s free safety, while it’s unsure who the starting free safety will be.

With Will Harris and CJ Moore battling for the top billing at strong safety, it could be wise to add another competitor to the mix.

Good news for Detroit: Not a single safety was taken in round one, meaning that the best in the class could potentially be available in round two.

Should TCU’s Trevon Moehrig go before the Lions pick in round two, there are still plenty of viable options that could be available with one of the team’s two third-round picks.

Detroit doesn’t currently hold a pick after the fifth round, so making these three selections count will go a long way toward setting the foundation for the organization’s rebuild.

Best available: Moehrig, Andre Cisco (Syracuse), Richie Grant (UCF), Jevon Holland (Oregon), Jamar Johnson (Indiana)

