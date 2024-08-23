Lions Defense Catches Major Break With Rams LT Suspension
The Los Angeles Rams offensive line will be shorthanded for their regular season opener against the Detroit Lions.
On Friday, the NFL suspended Rams starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. This means he will miss the season opener as well as the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
A fourth-year player, Jackson has started 21 of his 27 NFL games with the Rams. He amassed a 66.2 overall offensive Pro Football Focus grade, with marks of 60.1 and 67.2 in run-blocking and pass-blocking, respectively.
Jackson had been dealing with an injury throughout training camp, which caused the team to work with Joe Noteboom as the starting left tackle. Noteboom was a starter in eight games last season and has started 31 games over the last six seasons with the team.
No further details were given for Jackson's suspension. The Rams are also uncertain to have starting guard Jonah Jackson, a former Lion who suffered a bruised scapula early in training camp.
Jackson was a 2020 third-round draft pick of the Lions, but departed this offseason in free agency to sign a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams. He has reportedly been ramping up his action but has no definitive status for Week 1 currently.
The Lions and Rams will square off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Ford Field. It will be a rematch of last season's Wild Card Round matchup, which the Lions won 24-23.