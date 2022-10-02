Lions' Defense Has No Answers, Special Teams Saving Grace

The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not have enough answers in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.

After winning the coin toss, Detroit likely made the incorrect call to put its subpar defense out on the field to start the game.

Seattle simply marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissly.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, not known for being an extremely dangerous runner, was able to find large running lanes early in the first half.

Aaron Glenn's defense gave up four scoring drives to a Seahawks team that was averaging less than 16 points per game prior to Sunday.

In the first half, Seattle was able to march down the field twice for 75 yards for a touchdown.

The Seahawks' third touchdown occurred as a result of a turnover, as wide receiver Kalif Raymond fumbled and lost the football after a catch near midfield.

Seattle only needed three plays to go 52 yards to extend its lead to 24-9 in the second quarter.

Detroit's only saving grace was its play on special teams, which has been among the most reliable aspects of the 2022 team.

Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez was able to get the football back to Detroit's offense after a poor start, punching the football out from the Seahawks. The Lions went three-and-out on their opening possession.

Detroit was also able to execute a fake punt on fourth down, when punter Jack Fox found wideout Quintez Cephus to further extend a drive.

Dominik Eberle capped off the drive with a 49-yard field goal, reducing the Seahawks' lead to 14-9.