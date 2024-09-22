Lions LB Derrick Barnes Carted to Locker Room
The Detroit Lions' defense was without a key player entering Sunday's game.
Alex Anzalone was ruled inactive with a brain injury suffered last week ahead of Sunday's game, meaning the defense would be without it's primary on-field play-caller.
In the first two quarters of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, which the Lions currently lead 20-7 approaching halftime, Detroit has had several players go down with apparent injuries. Cornerback Terrion Arnold and linebacker Derrick Barnes both suffered knee injuries.
The television broadcast indicated that Arnold was battling to return to the game, while Barnes was carted off the sideline toward the team's locker room. Eventually, the rookie did return to action. On his first series back, Arnold was flagged for pass interference.
As for Barnes, the Purdue product appeared to take a cut block to his right knee in the second quarter.
Later in the half, tight end Sam LaPorta was carted to the locker room.
Without Barnes and Anzalone, the Lions have relied on Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin to fill the void.
On a brighter note, the Lions' offense came out hot with touchdowns on each of their first two series. Jared Goff connected on his first eight pass attempts, including four to Brock Wright and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Running back David Montgomery started the scoring on a 1-yard plunge, finishing a nine-play, 70-yard drive to open the game. The Cardinals promptly answered with a touchdown strike from Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Lions offense stormed back after the Cardinals' score, as Goff piloted the unit down into Arizona's red zone once again. Goff hit St. Brown with the touchdown strike, but kicker Jake Bates missed the ensuring extra point.