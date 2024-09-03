Lions DJ Reader Returns to Practice, Two Safeties Out
The Detroit Lions are, at long last, in game week.
Detroit's offseason has been full of hype and high expectations, and the team will finally be able to put their improvements in action on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.
After injuries battered the team at points throughout training camp, the team is getting healthy ahead of Week 1. Many of the players who missed time throughout camp were present during the portion of practice open to the media.
This included defensive tackle DJ Reader, who was actively participating in drills during this open part of practice. Reader was sidelined throughout camp while recovering a torn quadriceps tendon suffered late last season.
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was not in action Tuesday. Coach Dan Campbell referenced a nagging injury that has kept the Syracuse product out of action as of late, and describing the ailment as "slow moving."
Fellow safety Loren Strickland was also not participating during the open part of practice Tuesday.
The excitement is palpable within the fan base, and this has transpired through team headquarters in Allen Park. Campbell displayed as much during his press conference Monday as the team officially began game-week work to prepare for the Rams.
"I always get excited for this time of year," Campbell said. "There again, our core is – the core is the core and it’s really been that way for a long period of time, and you hope that you build on top of that foundation that we’ve built here, and you help, and you improve and everybody grows together. So, with that, it’s a new team but I think it’s the same type of anticipation as every year. It’s year one, it’s, ‘Where are you at? How are you going to stack up? What do you feel like you’re going to be good at? Where can you improve?’ There’s just so many things."
