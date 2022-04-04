Detroit Lions Do Not Have 'Much Interest' in QB Baker Mayfield

Detroit Lions are not likely going to land Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Detroit Lions appear content at the quarterback position.

While rumors continue to swirl that general manager Brad Holmes could take a chance on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the upcoming NFL draft, it is almost certain Jared Goff will be Detroit's signal-caller in 2022.

At the recently concluded owners meetings, Holmes expressed the front office will do all it can to put the 27-year-old veteran quarterback in the best position to succeed in 2022.

According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, it does not appear Detroit will get in the mix for Baker Mayfield.

It is being reported the Browns may be forced to eat a large portion of his contract and release him, since the trade market has been quiet.

The Browns decided to sign Deshaun Watson to a massive five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, thus making Mayfield available.

"More and more, it looks like the Browns are going to have to pay a very significant percentage of Baker Mayfield’s $18.858 million option for this year to get anything back for him," Breer wrote. "You can call it buying a draft pick if you want. I think it’s more of a tax for what they did to get Deshaun Watson.

Breer added, "If Cleveland’s willing to do that, I still think Seattle makes the most sense. I’ve been told neither Carolina nor Detroit has much interest in Mayfield, so the potential landing spots are dwindling."

