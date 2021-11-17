Lions Select Nevada QB Carson Strong in Latest 2022 Mock Draft

Read why Nevada quarterback Carson Strong could move up most draft boards.

The Detroit Lions, which remain winless at 0-8-1 through 10 weeks in the 2021 NFL season, presently sit atop the 2022 NFL Draft pecking order.

Right behind the Lions at No. 2 overall are the equally miserable Houston Texans (1-8).

For the sake of this article, let's say the Texans jump Detroit for the No. 1 overall pick and select the consensus No. 1 player in the 2022 draft class, Oregon EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

If such occurs, what direction would Lions general manager Brad Holmes go in with the second selection in next year's draft?

The majority of draft pundits that have already released 2022 mock drafts have the organization going with a defensive player.

But, let's say Holmes & Co. take a different path with the No. 2 overall selection and draft an offensive player.

If so, here's the prospect that I believe the Lions should select.

Nevada QB Carson Strong

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior quarterback is reportedly going to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

And if he does, he might just be the best quarterback in the 2022 draft class.

If you don't believe me, just ask Pro Football Network chief NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline.

Pauline, who believes Strong's "arm strength is unparalleled in this class and even compared to previous NFL Draft quarterback classes," had this say to say about the Nevada signal-caller:

“Hands down, the strongest arm of any quarterback in this class. Strongest arm of any quarterback I’ve seen in a long time. It’s bombs away with this guy. It’s not like dink and dunk, you know, hit the receiver five yards off the line of scrimmage, and then a receiver runs 60 yards, so it’s a 65-yard reception. No, it’s a 65-yard pass through the air to hit one of his receivers down the field, and the ball comes down. And it’s wet because the guy can get it up so high.”

With the myriad of struggles that Jared Goff has experienced passing the football so far this season, there's no questioning the fact that the Lions will be looking for a new starting quarterback come 2022.

Enter Strong, who has passed for 28 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 3,547 yards through 10 games with the Wolf Pack in 2021.

If I'm Holmes and I'm going with an offensive player at No. 2 overall, I'm taking Strong.