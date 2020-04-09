AllLions
Lions Select LB Isaiah Simmons in Latest MMQB Mock Draft

John Maakaron

The MMQB released their latest mock draft, and Kevin Hanson's latest is a five-round mock draft with no trades.

With the third pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Isaiah Simmons from Clemson.

"The Lions are in an ideal trade-back spot here as both the Dolphins and/or Chargers could seek to move up a couple of spots for a quarterback. Whether picking at No. 3, 5 or 6, the Lions will likely debate Simmons or Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah (if both are available) when they are on the clock. The depth of the cornerback class allows the Lions to take Clemson’s do-it-all hybrid defender here with a chance to nab a talented cornerback prospect at the top of Round 2 to pair with free-agent addition Desmond Trufant."

Voted as the nation's best linebacker in 2019, Simmons can play almost anywhere on the field.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has a very specific type of player he looks for in his defense. Typically, Patricia wants size, length and versatility.

Simmons checks all those boxes for the strong safety role, or hang defender in Patricia's hybrid scheme. 

Here are the remaining picks for the Lions:

Pick No. 35: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Pick No. 67: Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M

Pick No. 85 (via PHI): Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

Pick No. 109: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Pick No. 149: Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

Pick No. 167 (via PHI): Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

