Lions Draft Pick Falls 3 Spots After Rams Victory

The Los Angeles Rams were able to defeat the Denver Broncos on Christmas, 51-14, at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, scored points on all eight of their offensive possessions.

Running back Cam Akers, who has had an up and down season, rushed for 118 yards on 23 carries. The talented running back also recorded three rushing touchdowns.

Following the conclusion of Week 16, the Lions now possess the No. 7 and No. 18 overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a result of the Rams earning their fifth victory of the 2022 season, the Lions first of two first-round draft picks, which belongs to the Rams, dropped from the 4th pick to the 7th pick.

The Lions (7-8) return to Ford Field next weekend to face the Chicago Bears (3-12) and then play the regular season finale on the road against the Green Bay Packers (7-8).

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

1.) Houston Texans

2.) Chicago Bears

3.) Seattle Seahawks

4.) Arizona Cardinals

5.) Indianapolis Colts

6.) Atlanta Falcons

7.) Detroit Lions

8.) Carolina Panthers

9.) Las Vegas Raiders

10.) Philadelphia Eagles

11.) Houston Texans

12.) Seattle Seahawks

13.) Tennessee Titans

14.) New England Patriots

15.) New York Jets

16.) Pittsburgh Steelers

17.) Green Bay Packers

18.) Detroit Lions

