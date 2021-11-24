Lions Get Impact Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Read more on what Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions do in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.

With the Detroit Lions sitting at 0-9-1, the fans of the franchise have had no choice but to look ahead to next year's NFL Draft already.

If the season were to end today, the Lions would hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft. And luckily for the team's supporters, far-too-early mock drafts have already taken the internet by storm.

Thus far, the consensus No. 1 pick has been Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. If Detroit went with Thibodeaux at No. 1, it'd make two straight drafts where the organization went with an Oregon player in the first round (ex-Ducks OT Penei Sewell was the Lions' first-rounder in 2021).

Thibodeaux has the potential to be a game-changing pass rusher at the next level. In 10 games with the Ducks this season, he's recorded six sacks and 41 combined tackles, including 10 for loss.

The Lions are in desperate need of an elite pass-rushing force like the 6-foot-5, 258-pound EDGE rusher, and I think he'd be able to make an immediate impact along Detroit's defensive line.

Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus' latest 2022 mock draft, produced by Anthony Treash, has the impact Oregon defender going to the Lions at No. 1.

As Treash writes,

"Thibodeaux is Michelangelo's David of pass-rushers. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound edge defender has every trait NFL teams want on the edge at the next level. From a collegiate production standpoint, Thibodeaux has grown immensely this season after earning an 80.9 pass-rush grade as an underclassman. He’s showing some refinement within his rushes, as he no longer relies on tools alone. The Oregon Duck has earned a 90.8 pass-rush grade in 2021 despite missing a couple of games early in the season due to injury. Heck, opposing teams have started to scheme away from Thibodeaux to take him out of the game completely — just like we saw with Chase Young a couple of years ago."

Remember, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes will not pick just once, but will pick twice in the first round of next year's draft because of the offseason trade that saw the Lions deal Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. As part of the blockbuster trade, Holmes & Co. received multiple first-round picks (one in 2022 and 2023), to go along with a third-round pick in this past year's draft (was used on CB Ifeatu Melifonwu) and quarterback Jared Goff.

With the aforementioned additional first-round pick acquired from the Rams (which CBS Sports projects to end up being the No. 27 overall selection), Treash has the Lions taking Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY Sports

Detroit could clearly use a big-play threat at the position, and Burks is just that, according to Treash.

"Burks has been a big-play threat over the last couple of years thanks to his size, physicality and speed," Treash said. "The 6-foot-3, 225-pound wide receiver has averaged 9.3 yards after the catch per reception and broken 23 tackles on 108 receptions since 2020. He’s hauled in all 19 of his catchable vertical route targets in that span for 697 yards and nine touchdowns."

Getting Burks in this spot and Thibodeaux at the top of the draft could be just what the doctor ordered for a Lions team that is devoid of high-end talent on both sides of the ball.

As the 2021 season continues to play out at both the collegiate and NFL levels, it'll be interesting to see what developments in the mock draft world occur.

The only guarantee I'm willing to make: It's going to be yet another ultra-important draft for Holmes and the Lions' front office.