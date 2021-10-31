Halftime Observations: Plenty of Empty Seats at Ford Field

Have the fans of the Lions already turned the page to 2022?

The Detroit Lions really have not given their fans much of a reason to come to Ford Field this season.

General manager Brad Holmes has assembled a roster mostly devoid of high-end talent.

It is also always important to note that the team is early in what looks to be a multi-year rebuild.

The hopes will fall on the plethora of extra draft capital that was secured from dealing quarterback Matthew Stafford.

As a result, the team sits with a record of 0-7, and is battling a myriad of injuries.

Just prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was announced that running back Jamaal Williams, who has played approximately 30 percent of offensive snaps weekly, would be inactive.

Despite the team announcing earlier in the week that former linebacker Chris Spielman would be honored at halftime, the fans of the team did not flock to Ford Field this week.

At the start of the game, as the Lions were being announced, Ford Field was approximately 30 percent full.

After a lackluster start to the game, the Lions' radio broadcast team commented that the effort level was not where it likely needed to be for a game that many felt the Lions could win.

"Lackluster" is not a phrase that any NFL team wants its performance to be described as, but after falling behind, 17-0, the Lions looked like a team that was ready to head out of town for a week to enjoy its bye week.

To make matters worse, Detroit's first four offensive possessions failed to yield any points.

T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift continue to make plays, but not many others on Detroit's offense have been able to make an impact to aid in turning the tide.

A late second-quarter drive netted the Lions no points, as a fourth-down play resulted in a sack that ended the half.

Four sacks aided the Eagles in getting out to a 17-0 lead.

The Eagles will start the second half with possession on offense, as the Lions won the opening coin toss and elected to receive.