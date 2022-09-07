Skip to main content

Detroit Lions' 2022 Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' initial injury report released Wednesday.

In preparation of Sunday's season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions took to the practice field Wednesday.

The team is set to play in front of a capacity crowd, as standing room only tickets are now available for supporters who want to take in the action in Week 1. 

In his media session Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell  explained how he viewed the demeanor of his football team, as the regular season is fast approaching. 

“I know they were focused," said Campbell." They were ready. And they knew we weren’t practicing today, so that’s always a good sign. I mean, they were all ready to go. I don’t ask them to be there five minutes before the meeting, and they were all -- I mean, with two or three minutes to spare, everybody was sitting there ready to go, so that’s usually a good sign because I just want them there before it hits zero. But they were ready, and you can just see it. I felt all their eyes, and they’re ready to go. They’re ready to go and that’s a good thing.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

