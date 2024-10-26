Lions Elevate OLB, TE From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves prior to Sunday's showdown with the Tennessee Titans.
The team elevated outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad from the practice squad, which will add depth to a depleted position group on the edge. Muhammad was one of two elevations, with tight end Shane Zylstra also joining the fold for the second consecutive game.
Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport are both missing a significant portion of the season, and Josh Paschal will miss Sunday's game with an illness. As a result, Muhammad, James Houston and newcomer Isaiah Thomas are expected to step up and fill the void.
Muhammad has played in six NFL seasons with three different teams, totaling 157 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and played one season with the team, which coincided with coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's time with the team.
“Yeah, you don’t have to worry about a guy playing the game with some nastiness and aggressiveness, strength. He’s going to set an edge, he’s going to play hard, he is competitive, he’s a finisher, and he’s got a little bit of rush ability," Campbell said Friday. "He’s more of a kind of push the pocket power, and then plays off of that, but it’s more about him coming in to do some of the dirty work and just bring your hard hat, bring your lunch pail type guy. He's going to give us a good day’s work is really what we’re anticipating, really all we need out of him.”
Muhammad has also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason.
Sunday will mark the Lions debut of both Muhammad and Thomas, who was inactive last week after being signed to the active roster off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
Additionally, no players were fined in Sunday's game between the Lions and Vikings.