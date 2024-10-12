Lions Elevate Isaac Ukwu From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced a roster move ahead of their Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
For Sunday's game, the Lions elected to elevate defensive end Isaac Ukwu from the practice squad. It will be Ukwu's NFL debut. The Ole Miss product had a strong showing in the preseason after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.
The Lions enter Sunday's game with an open spot on the active roster, as no corresponding move was made immediately after placing safety Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve. In Week 4, the Lions did not make any practice squad elevations.
Coach Dan Campbell told reporters that leaving the roster spot open gives the team flexibility to allow them an avenue to make moves based on what is needed. He added that the team was not in a rush to fill that open spot.
“It’s really, it gives us options. I don’t want to say that we’ll necessarily use that or we’re in a hurry to fill that," Campbell said. "It really has just kind of given us a bit of flexibility right now. It does give us options, but I wouldn’t say we’re necessarily in a hurry to fill that with maybe one of those guys or somebody else right now.”
The Lions are coming off a bye week and are considered to be mostly healthy. Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany returned to practice but was ruled inactive for this week, while center Frank Ragnow and safety Brian Branch are both expected to play after missing the Week 4 win over Seattle.
Note
1.) The Lions will be wearing their all-white uniforms for Sunday's game. They also wore the all-whites when the two teams squared off last year.