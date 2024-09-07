Lions Elevate Kennedy, Peko, Sign DL Chris Smith to Active Roster
The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their 2024 season-opening showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.
For Week 1, the Lions have chosen to elevate defensive lineman Kyle Peko and wide receiver Tom Kennedy from their practice squad to join the active roster. Per NFL rules, teams can elevate players from the practice squad a maximum of three times before they must sign them to the active roster.
Additionally, they signed defensive lineman Chris Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Smith takes the final open spot on the 53-man roster.
The Lions' defense will have several new players under Aaron Glenn's supervision. With multiple starters set to make their Lions' debut, there is a sense of excitement amongst Dan Campbell and the coaching staff for what they will bring.
"I'm very eager, I'm very eager," Campbell said. "There's a lot of excitement with myself, I know, defensive staff. I know the whole team, the whole squad, and those guys in the locker room that are on that defensive side, they're ready to show the work that's been put in and the pieces that have been added and how they all work together."
Detroit kept its linebacking corps in tact while adding pieces to the defensive line and secondary. Marcus Davenport is an addition to the pass-rush, while Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are new faces in the secondary.
After the defense struggled mightily against the pass a season ago, Detroit is hoping these newcomers can help elevate the production in that area.
"I think this D-line can be the engine that we've desperately needed and I think they will be," Campbell explained. "With the backers that we've got, we've got them all back and they're all damn good player. We've made the additions in the back-end that I think are good for us. I'm pretty excited to see where this game goes."