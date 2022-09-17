Skip to main content

Lions Elevate Two Players, Jonah Jackson Downgraded to Doubtful

Two Detroit Lions have been elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 2 game at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions have elevated two players from the practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Linebacker Anthony Pittman and tackle Dan Skipper were elevated this week. 

Jonah Jackson has been downgraded to doubtful, likely meaning he will not suit up Sunday.

Detroit needs obvious depth along the offensive line this week, due to Frank Ragnow being ruled out and the potential of Jackson, the team's starting left guard, being unavailable. 

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked this week how offensive line coach Hank Fraley prepares the reserves to instantly step in and fill the void of starters. 

Last season, Evan Brown filled in admirably for Ragnow, who was lost for the majority of the season due to a toe injury. 

“I know Hank’s going to do everything he can to get them ready," Campbell explained. "He’s done a really nice job and it’s, there again, it’s just a matter of -- for a guy like Kayode (Awosika), how fast can we get him up to speed? Then, (Drew) Forbes has had another week or so in the system, so that’s good.

"I have a lot of faith in those guys, but it’s the combination of, ‘Alright, they haven’t been in our system, and they haven’t really played either.’ But sometimes, look these are the best things that can happen at times. It’s how we figured out about Jerry (Jacobs) last year, so you just never know.”

Addition to Washington Commanders injury report 

On Saturday, Washington added defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to the injury report. 

According to multiple outlets, the talented defensive lineman is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Ford Field due to a groin injury.

