Lions Elevate Two Wide Receivers From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced a pair of practice squad elevations for their Week 3 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.
Detroit elected to bring up a pair of wide receivers in Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson.
Patrick made his Lions debut last week, with two catches for 12 yards in Detroit's 20-16 loss to Tampa Bay. It was his first appearance in an NFL game since 2021, as he has suffered season-ending injuries each of the last two seasons.
Sunday will mark the second of three allowed elevations for Patrick, whom the Lions must sign to the active roster after the third if they want to continue utilizing him. It will be the first time Robinson has been elevated.
While Patrick is expected to help the offensive attack, he remains on the practice squad instead of the active roster for the time being. Lions' coach Dan Campbell offered some insight as to why on Friday.
“Yeah, what he knows is, ‘Hey man, I’m playing. I’m going to play.’ So, whether you’re putting him on the roster or he’s up – we only have three of those elevations per player, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. If somebody wants to poach, then we have a decision to make," Campbell said. "But until then, the plan would be to elevate and use him. We expect to use him more this week. He’s had a good week at practice. I like him, I really do. He fits us just the way he is, the way he works, his attention to detail, and he brings a little something different to us. He’s a big guy. He’s a big target, he’s physical, he’s tough, so I’m glad he’s here.”