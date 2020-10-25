SI.com
Biggest Matchup to Watch in Lions-Falcons: Julio Jones vs. Amani Oruwariye

Vito Chirco

No Desmond Trufant. No problem. 

Or at least, the Lions believe that's the case because of the emergence of second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye as an effective cover corner.

As our Logan Lamorandier noted in his latest "Mailbag" piece, going into Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, "Oruwariye’s 42.3 percent completion rating against is the fourth-best in the NFL for all corners who have played (at least) 20 percent of their team's defensive snaps." 

Additionally, the Penn State product's coverage snap per reception rate is the 11th-best in the entire league. 

He has a great shot at continuing to prove his value to Detroit's secondary in his one-on-one matchup with Falcons star wideout Julio Jones this afternoon. 

Jones is coming off a 137-yard and two-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings a week ago. 

For the season, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro receiver has accumulated 23 receptions for 350 yards and the aforementioned two scores.

Oruwariye is well aware of the challenge that he and his defensive back counterparts face going up against a talented Atlanta receivers group led by Jones and third-year wideout Calvin Ridley.

"Everyone knows they've got a great receiving corps over there. So, we've got to come. We've got our hands full this week," Oruwariye said during a video conference with Detroit media earlier this week. "And so, we've just got to trust the gameplan that the coaches draw out for us, make sure we make it a physical game and just try to play to our strengths, you know, and make it hard for them. We don't have to do anything spectacular. I think we've just got to do what we do best. So, that's what we're going to do." 

Even if Oruwariye and the Lions do their best in coverage, though, it might not be enough to stop Jones and the Falcons' air attack. 

Through four games played in 2020, Jones has averaged nearly six receptions a contest (5.8), to go along with a career-best catch percentage of 76.7 percent.

Expect Jones' success to continue in this Week 7 tilt, even when Oruwariye is draped all over him in man coverage.

There's no doubt that Oruwariye has taken steps forward in his second year as a pro. But, he's still not good enough to stop the legendary Atlanta receiver on a consistent basis.

