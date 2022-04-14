Lions Fans Do Not Boo Sheila Hamp at Draft Event

The NFL Draft is among the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events on the calendar for sports fans.

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Sports Commission hosted a free party at Campus Martius.

In attendance were NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp.

Unlike at Ford Field last season, Hamp was not booed when she addressed the supportive crowd.

She expressed the work to bring the draft to Detroit and the "multi-generational" fanbase has been ongoing for the past few years.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, when the announcement was made Detroit won the bid to host the draft. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

"As we learn that Detroit has been selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft, today is momentous for our city and the Detroit Sports Commission,” said Dave Beachnau, Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director. “Hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be a celebration of our community’s spirit. It will deliver high value for our residents, businesses, and the great fans who make Detroit the best sports city in America. Our partnerships with the Detroit Lions and other valued community organizations helped make this bid a reality. Now, the real work begins with our focus on our collective commitment, contributions, and collaboration. We are steadfast to host a tremendous event in 2024.”

The 2022 NFL Draft presented will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30, followed by 2023 in Kansas City on April 27-29.