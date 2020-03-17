AllLions
Lions Fans React to FA Signings, Wonder Why Quinn Overspends?

John Maakaron

It did not start off with a bang, but the Lions finished day one of free agency by coming to terms with defensive lineman Nick Williams of the Chicago Bears.

The agreement is reportedly for two years and $10 million.

In 2019, Williams secured six sacks and recorded 42 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended with the Bears.

According to Erik Schlitt of USA Today's Lions Wire: 

"Capable of playing from the 1- to the 5-technique, Williams is a well-rounded player, capable of stopping the run and pressuring the pocket. He looks most comfortable as a 3-technique and could easily step into the role assumed last season by A’Shawn Robinson.

Earlier on Monday, Detroit reached agreements with former Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai and linebacker Jamie Collins.

The deal for Vaitai is reportedly worth $50 million over five years.

Vaitai has earned a reputation for his versatility, after showing he could be productive playing several positions on Philadelphia's offensive line.

At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Vaitai has only started four games the past two seasons. His primary role in 2019 was as a backup.

As for Collins, the former New England Patriot and Cleveland Brown has signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Detroit. It includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money.

Last year, he secured 85 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles in 16 games.

Fans had mixed reactions to the moves made by general manager Bob Quinn. 

One common theme emerged from many who reacted to the free-agent signings -- many felt Quinn overpaid for the services of the players he acquired. 

Here is a sample of the reactions to the moves made by the Lions:

