Lions Fans React to Blockbuster Trade: Did Brad Holmes Give Away Stafford?

The Seattle Seahawks received significant compensation from the Denver Broncos to trade Super Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the AFC.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos agreed to part ways with quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for the star quarterback and a fourth-round pick.

"Upon Wilson's approval to waive his no-trade clause, the Seahawks will send him to Denver, ending his historic 10-season run in Seattle that included nine Pro Bowl selections, one Super Bowl title and more wins than any quarterback ever has posted during his first 10 seasons in the league. Wilson also will have to pass a physical," ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon.

Upon hearing the news and details of the blockbuster trade, fans of the Detroit Lions took to social media to explore and compare if general manager Brad Holmes received enough to ship Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Recall, last offseason Detroit traded Stafford to the Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

The third-round pick ended up being cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Wilson trade and if Holmes maximized the return for one of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up and play in Motown.

