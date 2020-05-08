AllLions
Lions Favored to Defeat Bears Week 1

John Maakaron

Detroit has had there struggles lately against the Chicago Bears, but the Lions still have opened up as a 1-point betting favorite in Week 1 of the NFL season, per BetOnline.ag.

Last season, Detroit lost both contests to their divisional foe. On the road, Detroit lost 20-13 in quarterback Jeff Driskel's Lions debut. 

On Thanksgiving, quarterback David Blough was at the helm -- yet the result was the same. In front of a national television audience, Detroit lost 24-20.

In the 2020 season debut, the Lions will hopefully play host at Ford Field to a Bears team that finished 2019 with a record of 8-8. 

Detroit finished 2019 on a nine-game losing streak and finished with a disappointing 3-12-1 record. 

In a pivotal season for the current regime, it is imperative that the Lions get off to a quick start to the season. 

Is Week 1 a must-win? 

Well, Detroit is facing divisional rivals the first two weeks of the season. 

Slipping against the Bears would present Detroit quite the challenge since a matchup awaits with the Packers in Week 2 on the road. 

Opening days haven't been the best for Matt Patricia in his current stint coaching the team.

If he is to remain as coach, taking advantage of starting the 2020 season at home is imperative.

