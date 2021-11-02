Lions' Defense Struggles With Pad Level, Fundamentals in Blowout Loss

Detroit Lions were not able to stop the Philadelphia Eagles rushing attack in Week 8 loss.

The Detroit Lions' defense was overwhelmed by the offensive attack of the Philadelphia Eagles.

A review of the film corroborates what defensive players said following the team's lopsided 44-6 loss in Week 8.

“Yeah, defensive line play wasn’t very good today," Michael Brockers said following the loss. "From us, our technique wasn’t really well. Just hand placement, little things. That’s the crazy thing about this game is it doesn’t take a lot for an offense to take advantage of whatever you give them. So if that’s -- personally for me -- playing my block, me not being in my gap and their back hits my gap, that’s on me. I told the team that. I told a lot of guys that I have to be better for them and each person in this locker room has to look at their selves and feel that same way. We have to be better for each other."

The Eagles got back to their roots and established the run, even though running back Miles Sanders was placed on injured reserve before the game.

Jordan Howard, who previously played 10 games for the Eagles back in 2019, rushed for 57 yards on Sunday.

Howard and Boston Scott each found the end zone twice on Sunday, rushing for 57 and 60 yards, respectively.

Veteran defense tackle Nick Williams noted that the defensive line needed to get back to playing fundamentally and accepted responsibility for his own play.

“We were all playing high,” Williams said on Monday. “Across the board. I take part in that. I had some plays that I was high on, fundamentally.”

Against the Los Angles Rams, the defensive line was much more consistent in winning leverage battles.

Williams added, “We just have to get more consistent in our play. We were in L.A. the week before and they couldn’t run it at all. We just have to not hang our hats on our last performance and come on out and put it together on tape again.”