2021 NFL Schedule: Detroit Lions First Opponent Revealed

Detroit Lions will face the San Francisco 49ers in their first game of the 2021 NFL season.

The debut of new head coach Dan Campbell and the 2021 edition of the Detroit Lions will be much anticipated.

Campbell's first chance to make an impression will take place from Ford Field, as the Lions will open the 2021 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN.

The game will take place on Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m (ET), and will be televised on Fox.

Detroit is coming off of a disappointing 5-11 season that saw general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia dismissed following the Thanksgiving Day game.

The 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are looking to rebound following a disappointing 6-10 season.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was hired by the New York Jets, leaving many question marks for a defense that was ravaged by injuries in 2020.

It is expected that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be under center to start the season, but it may not take too long for Lance to take the field during his rookie campaign.

For Detroit, head coach Dan Campbell & Co. are currently preparing for six games against divisional opponents, four games against teams from the NFC West, four games against teams in the AFC North and two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference. The Denver Broncos will be the Lions' 17th opponent this season.

