Lions GM Brad Holmes Attends Michigan-Texas Game
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a lengthy background in player evaluation.
Throughout his tenure in Detroit, Holmes has regularly spared time to travel to marquee college matchups in an effort to watch talented prospects in action. This was the case on Saturday, as he made the trip from Detroit to Ann Arbor to watch Michigan take on Texas.
The matchup is among the best on the September 7 slate, as it pits the defending national champions against a Texas team that is among the best in the country and looking to establish itself after making the move to the SEC. Both teams are ranked in the AP Top 10.
Both teams boast plenty of players projected to be selected in the 2025 Draft. For Michigan, cornerback Will Johnson, tight end Colston Loveland and defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are all among the top prospects at their positions and are currently projected as potential first-round picks.
Texas also has three players featured as first-round in mock drafts, including offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Isaiah Bond.
Holmes was not the only general manager listed to be in attendance, as 15 teams were in attendance.
One of the Lions' best players on defense hails from Michigan, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions also have several players who played in the SEC, including wide receiver Jameson Williams, cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Brian Branch.
