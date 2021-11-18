Jamaal Williams: Godwin Is the Fastest Bow-Legged Person Ever

The Detroit Lions are happy to have running back Jamaal Williams back out on the field.

The energy around the Detroit Lions is certainly not the same when running back Jamaal Williams is not around.

Running backs coach Duce Staley certainly noticed a difference in how other players reacted when Williams returned back to practice after rehabbing a thigh injury the past couple of weeks.

“You know when he’s not there. You don’t see anyone dancing, joking, playing jokes, you know? It was just good to have him back out there. He’s a leader," Staley said. "He’s a leader on the field and off the field. He leads by example and he speaks it, he talks it and he goes and does it.”

The Lions rushing attack relied heavily upon D'Andre Swift in his absence, but may have found an increased role for converted safety Godwin Igwebuike.

Even though the offense did not go back to him much after his touchdown run in Pittsburgh, Igwebuike may have earned a few more carries down the stretch.

Despite his limited use, Williams made an interesting comparison when discussing his thoughts about his teammate following practice on Thursday.

“Godwin is a funny person. I’ll tell y’all, Godwin is the fastest bow-legged person ever. It’s amazing. Just the way he runs is so amazing to me, just how he be moving, because he’s like a little crab out there. But he’s moving, you know?”

