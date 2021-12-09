Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Aaron Glenn Does Not Want Jerry Jacobs Thinking He's Deion Sanders

    The Detroit Lions are quite happy with the development of rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions secondary was supposed to feature cornerbacks Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu this season. 

    Unfortunately, injuries have cost defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense the opportunity to showcase their top talent on defense. 

    For undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs, the opportunity to step in and perform at a high level has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff. 

    "If you can’t tackle, you can’t play on this defense and both of them did that and Jerry (Jacobs) really showed up,” Campbell said on Monday. "He’s kind of a pitbull out there and he can cover one-on-one, but he’ll also come up and tackle you and hit you, and so that’s good.”

    With the increased praise heaped upon the young defensive back, Detroit's first-year defensive coordinator does not want Jacobs to think he is the next Deion Sanders

    "First off, that's you guys giving him all this praise. Now, he's thinking he's the next Deion Sanders. The thing that we have to do is make sure we just keep that down and allow him to grow," Glenn told reporters at his Thursday media session. 

    One of the plays that the coaching staff would like Jacobs to learn from was the 48-yard pass completion the Vikings were able to execute with the rookie in coverage. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    london5

    Is Drake London Lions' Wide Receiver of Future?

    Scouting report on USC Trojans wideout Drake London.

    cabinda5

    Jason Cabinda: Win Over Vikings 'Felt Like a Super Bowl'

    Jason Cabinda shares the excitement he felt winning a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

    USATSI_17298808_168388382_lowres

    Odds Lions Beat the Broncos

    Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 14.

    "The receiver is going to tell you the story. And if you look at the receiver, the receiver's turning back, knew the ball was under thrown. So, at that point he (Jacobs) needs to turn back and look for the ball," Glenn said. "He was so afraid of getting a PI (pass interference penalty) because that's what this league does to defensive backs. Makes them afraid to make plays because he's been hit on that before. I tell those guys, listen, you better always be aggressive, always stay aggressive. He understands that." 

    Sanders, 54, played in the NFL from 1989 to 2005 and became one of the elite defensive backs in the history of the league. 

    He currently serves as the head football coach at Jackson State University. 

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    jacobs5
    News

    Aaron Glenn Does Not Want Jerry Jacobs Thinking He's Deion Sanders

    25 seconds ago
    london5
    News

    Is Drake London Lions' Wide Receiver of Future?

    2 hours ago
    cabinda5
    News

    Jason Cabinda: Win Over Vikings 'Felt Like a Super Bowl'

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17298808_168388382_lowres
    News

    Odds Lions Beat the Broncos

    4 hours ago
    aidan5
    News

    Hutchinson Reveals Being Patriots Fan: 'It Was Hard Being a Lions Fan'

    15 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Lions' Week 14 Wednesday Practice Report

    18 hours ago
    swift5
    News

    Lions Dealing with Wave of Sickness Ahead of Broncos Game

    18 hours ago
    hutchinson5
    News

    Lions Have Real Chance of Missing Out on No. 1 Overall Pick

    18 hours ago