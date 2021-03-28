Lions Have Five Remaining Unrestricted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions have decisions remaining on five unrestricted free agents.

The Detroit Lions have made decisions on 13 of their 18 unrestricted free agents.

Who Stayed

LS Don Muhlbach: Re-signed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with Detroit

DE Romeo Okwara: Re-signed to a three-year deal worth a maximum of $39 million (with incentives)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Re-signed to a one-year deal

Who Left

LB Reggie Ragland: Signed a one-year deal with the Giants

K Matt Prater: Inked a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals

WR Mohamed Sanu: Signed a one-year contract with San Francisco 49ers

WR Kenny Golladay: Inked a four-year, $72 million deal with the N.Y. Giants, with a max of $76M ($40M guaranteed)

WR Marvin Jones Jr.: Signed a two-year, $14.5M deal with the Jaguars

LB Miles Killebrew: Inked a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Jarrad Davis: Signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the N.Y. Jets

Cornerback Darryl Roberts: Inked free agent contract with Washington Football Team

G Oday Aboushi: Signed a one-year, $1.75M deal with the L.A. Chargers

WR/PR Jamal Agnew: Signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Five remaining unrestricted free agents

Running back Adrian Peterson

Wide receiver Danny Amendola

Defensive end Everson Griffen

Cornerback Tony McRae

Safety Duron Harmon

At this point, it is not expected that any of the remaining free agents will return to Detroit, although McRae is the free agent with the best opportunity to return.

