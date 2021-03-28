Lions Have Five Remaining Unrestricted Free Agents
The Detroit Lions have decisions remaining on five unrestricted free agents.
The Detroit Lions have made decisions on 13 of their 18 unrestricted free agents.
Who Stayed
- LS Don Muhlbach: Re-signed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with Detroit
- DE Romeo Okwara: Re-signed to a three-year deal worth a maximum of $39 million (with incentives)
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Re-signed to a one-year deal
Who Left
- LB Reggie Ragland: Signed a one-year deal with the Giants
- K Matt Prater: Inked a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals
- WR Mohamed Sanu: Signed a one-year contract with San Francisco 49ers
- WR Kenny Golladay: Inked a four-year, $72 million deal with the N.Y. Giants, with a max of $76M ($40M guaranteed)
- WR Marvin Jones Jr.: Signed a two-year, $14.5M deal with the Jaguars
- LB Miles Killebrew: Inked a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers
- LB Jarrad Davis: Signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the N.Y. Jets
- Cornerback Darryl Roberts: Inked free agent contract with Washington Football Team
- G Oday Aboushi: Signed a one-year, $1.75M deal with the L.A. Chargers
- WR/PR Jamal Agnew: Signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars
Five remaining unrestricted free agents
- Running back Adrian Peterson
- Wide receiver Danny Amendola
- Defensive end Everson Griffen
- Cornerback Tony McRae
- Safety Duron Harmon
At this point, it is not expected that any of the remaining free agents will return to Detroit, although McRae is the free agent with the best opportunity to return.
