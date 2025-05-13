Lions Have Fourth-Shortest Travel Distance in 2025
The Detroit Lions will play nine road games against eight home games this year, but their travel distance will be one of the lowest in the league.
According to Bookies.com, the Lions will travel 11,411 miles over the course of the 2025 season, which is the fourth-fewest in the entire league. Only the Bills, Ravens and Bengals will travel less.
Detroit's travel will take them across 14 total time zones over the course of the season, including one trip to the west coast when they take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions will also play road games on Central time against Green Bay, Kansas City, Minnesota and Chicago.
Detroit's longest trip will be its journey to SoFi Stadium, where they will traverse six total time zones and 3,975 miles. Its shortest trip will be to Chicago, as it is just one mile shorter than the trip to Cincinnati.
In total, the NFL teams will travel a total of 625,947 miles over the entire NFL regular season. The Los Angeles Chargers will cover the most distance with an NFL record 37,086 miles. Their schedule includes a season-opening trip to Brazil, where they are expected to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFL will play seven international games this season, including three in the United Kingdom and one game apiece in Brazil, Ireland, Germany and Spain. Detroit's division rival Minnesota will play back-to-back games overseas, with one in Ireland on Sept. 28 and one in the U.K. on Oct. 5.
The Lions' full 2025 schedule will be released officially on Wednesday evening.