Skip to main content

Lions Have Several Key Players 'Probably Questionable' for Week 2

Lions will have some key players questionable for Week 2.

The Detroit Lions have been dealing with a devastating amount of injuries. 

The position that has been hit especially hard is the offensive line.

Just one game in to the young season, Halapoulivaati Vaitai is on injured reserve, while center Frank Ragnow and left guard Jonah Jackson have been in and out of practice.

Meanwhile, running back D’Andre Swift and defensive back Amani Oruwariye are also dealing with injuries. With all the key players banged up, Detroit remains in a tough spot from a depth perspective.

With Friday serving as the final day of preparation for the Lions before their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders, Detroit should learn plenty about its array of injured players.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

johnson5

Ben Johnson Reveals His Regret About Lions Pick-Six

Detroit Lions new offensive coordinator wished he would have made this decision prior to Jared Goff tossing a pick-six interception.

williams5

Lions Preparing to Deal With 'Pressure' From Commanders

The Washington Commanders defensive line will pose a great challenge for the offensive line of the Detroit Lions.

aidan5

Lions' Defense Needs to 'Finish' Plays

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn believes Aidan Hutchinson and defense need to start "finishing" plays.

Ragnow and Jackson both will not practice Friday and neither will Oruwariye. 

Meanwhile, Swift will be trotted out to test his ankle injury. Swift is coming off a career-high 144 rushing yards in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia.

Head coach Dan Campbell called Jackson, Ragnow, Swift and Oruwariye all questionable leading into Sunday’s game. He went as far as to say that the offensive line duo is “questionably probable,” and the pairing of Oruwariye and Swift, “probably questionable.”

Defensive end Julian Okwara may be able to get in action within the next week of practice. This is promising, given the third year Notre Dame product missed the season opener and hasn’t practiced since training camp.

The Lions have made some moves on the offensive line since the start of the season as the rash of injuries have hit. Drew Forbes was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, while Kayode Awosika was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

With Vaitai serving as the only lineman who missed the season opener, Logan Stenberg made his first career start. The Kentucky product earned a zero grade from Pro Football Focus for his work in the passing game, but put some good plays together in the run game.

johnson5
News

Ben Johnson Reveals His Regret About Lions Pick-Six

By John Maakaron
williams5
News

Lions Preparing to Deal With 'Pressure' From Commanders

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Lions' Defense Needs to 'Finish' Plays

By Vito Chirco
jonah5
News

Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Ragnow, Swift, Jackson Miss Practice

By John Maakaron
amani5
News

Taylor Decker Returns to Practice, Amani Oruwariye Leaves Early

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Lions Expect Aidan Hutchinson to Be 'Calmer' against Washington

By John Maakaron
malcolm5
OnePride+

Aidan Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez Earned Respect of Philadelphia Eagles

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

D'Andre Swift Rolled His Ankle against Eagles

By John Maakaron