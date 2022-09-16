Lions Have Several Key Players 'Probably Questionable' for Week 2

The Detroit Lions have been dealing with a devastating amount of injuries.

The position that has been hit especially hard is the offensive line.

Just one game in to the young season, Halapoulivaati Vaitai is on injured reserve, while center Frank Ragnow and left guard Jonah Jackson have been in and out of practice.

Meanwhile, running back D’Andre Swift and defensive back Amani Oruwariye are also dealing with injuries. With all the key players banged up, Detroit remains in a tough spot from a depth perspective.

With Friday serving as the final day of preparation for the Lions before their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders, Detroit should learn plenty about its array of injured players.

Ragnow and Jackson both will not practice Friday and neither will Oruwariye.

Meanwhile, Swift will be trotted out to test his ankle injury. Swift is coming off a career-high 144 rushing yards in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia.

Head coach Dan Campbell called Jackson, Ragnow, Swift and Oruwariye all questionable leading into Sunday’s game. He went as far as to say that the offensive line duo is “questionably probable,” and the pairing of Oruwariye and Swift, “probably questionable.”

Defensive end Julian Okwara may be able to get in action within the next week of practice. This is promising, given the third year Notre Dame product missed the season opener and hasn’t practiced since training camp.

The Lions have made some moves on the offensive line since the start of the season as the rash of injuries have hit. Drew Forbes was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, while Kayode Awosika was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

With Vaitai serving as the only lineman who missed the season opener, Logan Stenberg made his first career start. The Kentucky product earned a zero grade from Pro Football Focus for his work in the passing game, but put some good plays together in the run game.