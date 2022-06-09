Lions Have Open Competition for Backup Quarterback

It is not guaranteed that Tim Boyle will be the backup for Jared Goff.

The first sign there may be a battle for the backup quarterback position came when David Blough started to take second-team reps over Tim Boyle, early at Detroit Lions minicamp.

After a rough performance on Tuesday, veteran backup Tim Boyle slightly rebounded on Wednesday and Thursday.

Blough was able to do enough to earn increased opportunities with the second-team, but the competition to backup starter Jared Goff remains open.

“Yeah, I would say so. Everybody here, they understand that. Listen, David (Blough) had earned that, and he knew that," head coach Dan Campbell said. "That’s one of the reasons why he’s back here with us. He knew that. Listen, the door is not shut on you. Could it be difficult? Yeah, it could be difficult. He earned that right to take reps with the second group and he showed up and made some plays."

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The coaching staff is looking to up the competition level at more than just the quarterback position.

Battles at safety, wide receiver and linebacker will surely be monitored closely all throughout training camp.

With elevated talent on the roster, difficult decisions await the coaching staff.

"We were still alternating them, and then you watch what Tim (Boyle) did yesterday -- he rose to the challenge and he made his plays when they were to be made in crucial situations," Campbell said. "So, listen, competition is a great thing. So, listen, I respect what both of them did this spring. That’s what I love about both of them. I know they are going out there to compete against each other.”