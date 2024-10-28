Lions Have Second-Toughest Remaining NFL Schedule
The Detroit Lions have started the 2024 season about as well as could have been expected.
Given the elevated expectations, a 6-1 start has put the team in position to again contend for a NFC North division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Heading into Week 9, the team now faces the second-toughest NFL schedule, based on combined opponent winning percentage. Only the Chicago Bears face a tougher slate over the season's final 10 weeks.
Dan Campbell's squad will face the Packers, Texans, Jaguars, Colts and the Bears the next month of the season. Showdowns with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers also loom later in the year, along with a divisional rematch against the Minnesota Vikings to end the season.
Seven of the Lions' last 10 remaining contests are against teams with winning records. The outliers are San Francisco and Indianapolis, who are both 4-4, and the 2-6 Jaguars.
Quarterback Jared Goff expressed what has been emphasized at the start of games during his postgame press conference after defeating the Titans.
“Yeah, each game has been different. I don’t think I can bunch them all into the same category. I think what we’ve done a good job though is getting in the red zone, we score touchdowns. We really have and we always talk about getting that first first down," said Goff. "If we can get that first first down on offense on a drive, I think our numbers of getting it in the end zone are pretty high."
Detroit has emphasized starting off quickly during the week of preparation in order to be able to capitalize on red zone trips. This has emerged as the strength of the offense.
"So, focusing on that, starting off fast, starting off on that first down or second down or third down, converting and then go from there," Goff said. "But, we’ve been good in the red zone and that typically leads to a lot of points.”