Lions Currently Pick No. 7 in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more on how the Detroit Lions could move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions currently possess the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season, Detroit possessed the No. 3 overall pick, and went on to select cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

There are even scenarios that could result in Detroit moving up to as high as the No. 3 overall pick yet again in 2021.

First and foremost, Detroit must lose next weekend to the Minnesota Vikings.

Week 17 rooting guide

1.) Falcons (4-11) at Buccaneers (10-5)

Who to root for: Falcons

2.) Titans (10-4) at Texans (4-11)

Who to root for: Texans

3.) Ravens (10-5) at Bengals (4-10-1)

Who to root for: Bengals

4.) Washington Football Team (6-9) at Eagles (4-10-1)

Who to root for: Eagles

If the Falcons, Texans, Bengals and Eagles all win, combined with a Lions loss, Detroit will secure the No. 3 overall pick.

The Lions (5-10) will match up with the Vikings (6-9) next Sunday from Ford Field.

The contest will be the season finale for both teams, as they both failed to qualify for postseason play.

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Must Find New Backup Quarterbacks

Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Urban Meyer

Lions Embarrassed City of Detroit Again on National TV

Matthew Stafford Injured against Buccaneers

Lions' Inept Culture on Full Display in 47-7 Loss to Buccaneers

Christmas Wishes for the Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.