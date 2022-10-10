Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season

The entire Detroit Lions organization has been left scratching their heads after a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team has hit "rock bottom" already, following a 29-0 shutout loss to the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Jared Goff was asked postgame what the team needs to do in order to right the ship, as the team sits with a record of 1-4 at the bye week.

"What do we need to do? I mean, a lot of things. I think the thing each person can do and each teammate and coach and everyone can do is look inward and be critical of yourself instead of critical of others. And not that we're doing that," Goff explained. "That's just the first step, I think, is, you know, see: Where can I get better? Where can I improve? Where can I help our team? And what have I been doing personally that has held us back in any way or what can I do more of that I've been doing well that can push us forward? So find those answers and come back ready to go."

As a result of their poor start to the season, the team sits with two top 14 draft selections in next year's draft.

While it is far too early to write off the season, this collection of talent has not given supporters reasons to be hopeful.

