Report: Lions to Hire Aaron Glenn as Defensive Coordinator

Read more on the Detroit Lions choice to become their next defensive coordinator.

The Detroit Lions coaching staff under Dan Campbell is now starting to take shape.

According to NFL Network, New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn is headed to the Lions to become the defensive coordinator.

"The two sides are closing in on a deal. He’ll join Dan Campbell in Detroit after the two were together in New Orleans," NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Glenn has a combined 23 years of experience as an NFL player, front-office staffer and coach.

He is currently in his fourth season as an assistant with the Saints.

During his playing career, Glenn played for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn will be tasked with trying to repair one of the league's worst defenses.

In 2020, Detroit's defense set franchise records for the most points and yards allowed in a single season.

While there are a couple of pieces in the secondary, many believe the defensive unit needs a massive overhaul, starting with the linebackers and defensive line.

One of the key free agents Detroit will likely look to bring back is defensive lineman Romeo Okwara, who was one of the rare members of the roster to consistently pressure the quarterback.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Offensive Coordinators Dan Campbell Could Bring to Detroit

Calvin Johnson: 'I Can't Step Foot Into the Building'

3 Defensive Coordinators Dan Campbell Could Bring to Detroit

Orlovsky: Campbell Would Put Together 'Great' Staff

Podcast: Are Lions Settling on Dan Campbell?

Rumor: 'Uncertainty' with Stafford Impacted Coaching Search

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.