Lions 'Hopeful' Davenport Returns, Reader Has 'Huge Impact'
The Detroit Lions played without Marcus Davenport on Sunday in their 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Davenport, a free agent addition who proved he can make an impact in the pass-rush aspect of the game in his debut, missed the Week 2 game with a groin injury. The veteran, when healthy, is a capable counterpart for Aidan Hutchinson on the edge of Detroit's defense.
Though he missed Sunday's game, the Lions are optimistic about the chances of Davenport returning to action this coming week when they travel to Arizona. Coach Dan Campbell said he plans to have the defender back in action at Wednesday's practice.
"We're gonna have him out there running around today, so we're hopeful for him," Campbell said.
Davenport tallied a half-sack against the Rams in Week 1 to go along with six total pressures. In the win, he clearly proved himself as a viable option to help a defense that ranked in the bottom third of the league in sacks a year ago.
Detroit has one of the league's best young pass-rushers already on roster in Hutchinson, who had a career-high 4.5 sacks in Week 2. Through two games, Hutchinson leads the league in sacks with 5.5 total.
The Lions' defensive line got an important piece into action for the first time on Sunday, as DJ Reader made his debut. Signed in free agency this offseason, Reader recorded one tackle while playing 25 snaps.
Reader owned the middle of the defense along with Alim McNeill, while Levi Onwuzurike saw some snaps as a defensive end in Davenport's offense. While the veteran newcomer played a modest workload in his return from injury, Campbell was impressed with the impact he had.
"That D-line, like Levi (Onwuzurike) played out of his mind," Campbell said Monday of the film study from Sunday's loss. "Levi played outstanding and having (DJ) Reader made a huge impact. He was in there 25 snaps, but they were impressive, valuable snaps to have. Those guys work in stunts, because that's one thing, that takes care of the – you want to nudge Hutch, then we'll just – you can work him back in the middle a little bit and push the line outside Levi or Reader or (McNeill) Mac and then bring Hutch back around."