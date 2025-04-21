Lions Host Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo On Pre-Draft Visit
The Detroit Lions have hosted one of the most intriguing running backs in the 2025 draft class on a visit.
With the draft just days away, reports indicate that Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo made a trip to visit with the team. Skattebo is coming off an incredible season for the Sun Devils in which he helped fuel the team to an appearance in the inagural 12-team College Football Playoff.
Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards last season and scored 21 touchdowns, giving him 30 for his career in just two seasons playing for coach Kenny Dillingham. In addition to his production on the ground, he caught 45 passes for 605 yards and three scores in 2024.
He became known for his tenacious running style as he logged over 1,200 yards after contact last season with an average of four yards per carry after being hit. Skattebo has tremendous balance and is unafraid to take a hit and bounce off a defender.
Because he runs so physically, there are naturally questions about how well his style of play will endure over the course of his NFL career. However, there's no doubt his trademarks fit the Lions' culture in terms of effort and intensity.
Skattebo is viewed as a mid-round pick, with most evaluators placing a third-or-fourth-round grade on him. He began his collegiate career at Sacramento State before making the leap to the Power Four level and excelling.
Detroit currently has one of the best running back duos in the game, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combining for over 2,000 rushing yards in 2024.
Gibbs had a career-best 1,412 yards on the ground, and Montgomery may have crossed over 1,000 himself had he not suffered an injury that held him out the last three games of the regular season.