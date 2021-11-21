How Much Would It Cost to Cut Jared Goff?

Read more on the cap hit that the Detroit Lions would incur for cutting quarterback Jared Goff at season's end.

Jared Goff is looking more and more like he won't be the Lions' starting quarterback come the start of the 2022 season.

And, it's not just because of the fact that he's now hurt -- he's dealing with a strained oblique -- and won't be Detroit's starting passer in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. In his place, backup QB Tim Boyle will get his first career NFL start.

As you've probably heard and/or witnessed by now, Goff has struggled mightily all season long. He's thrown just eight touchdowns through nine games, and among all 33 qualified signal-callers, has recorded a league-worst Total QBR of 27.2.

Simply, he's regressed to the level of a backup quarterback, and there's likely NFL franchises that wouldn't even want him as their No. 2 QB at this point.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

It begs the question: How much would it cost the Lions to cut ties with Goff at season's end?

According to OverTheCap.com, the Lions are on the hook for a $30.5 million cap hit, if they cut or trade the former L.A. Rams passer in the coming offseason. This, by the way, is assuming that no team wants to take on his guaranteed $15 million roster bonus due in March -- which, based on Goff's middling play thus far in 2021, is pretty much a given.

Now, that $30.5 million cap hit could shrink if the Lions were to designate him a June 1 cut, and remember, the organization already has $60 million-plus in dead-cap money on its hands as we speak.

That's a big financial burden for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to saddle the franchise with. However, if the 27-year-old doesn't showcase any signs of improvement in the second half of the season, cutting the sixth-year pro is a decision that Holmes & Co. may have to consider.

Unfortunately, Goff's significant cap hit makes it a strong possibility he will still be Detroit's signal-caller in 2022, when all is said and done.