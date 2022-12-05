Lions Improve Playoff Chances after Dismantling Jaguars

The Detroit Lions moved up in the playoff standings after defeating the Jaguars.

The Detroit Lions still face a tough uphill climb in order to make the 2022 NFL playoffs, but they improved their cause following Week 13.

After defeating the Jaguars, 40-14, the team still did move up in the Wildcard standings.

The Lions have moved past the Falcons in the standings and are two games behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final playoff position.

Currently, the Seahawks hold the tiebreaker over Detroit, as they were victorious in their head-to-head matchup at Ford Field.

Wideout DJ Chark expressed that his new team is not listening to outside noise and willing to put in the work to achieve their goals.

"One thing I can say about this Lions team is we go to work every week. We believe in each other," said Chark. "We don’t point the finger, good or bad, we just continue to work, and we kind of keep the outside noise outside and we have a good focus and vision on what we want to do and what we can do and we come out and we do it. That’s what I can say about this Lions team.”

The Lions next take the field at Ford Field against the division leading Vikings, who are coming off a victory against the New York Jets.

Detroit lost to the Vikings, 28-24, earlier this season.

NFC Playoff Picture

Eagles: 11-1 -- NFC East Vikings: 10-2 -- NFC North 49ers: 8-4 -- NFC West Buccaneers: 5-6 -- NFC South

Wildcard