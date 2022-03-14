Lions, Browns and Chiefs in the Mix for WR Allen Robinson
The Detroit Lions are in the mix to land the services of free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson.
According to NFL Network, the Lions, along with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs are among the several teams that are interested in the services of the 28-year-old wide receiver.
The Lions' struggled mightily in a couple of areas that new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would like to improve upon rather quickly.
Detroit's third-down conversation rate and red zone efficiency were among the worst in the entire league in 2021.
Speaking to reporters at the scouting combine, Johnson explained that a receiver who can regularly win one-on-one battles could drastically improve the Lions' offense.
"I think it comes in a number of shapes and forms, but I think the definition of it really is a guy, as you said, that can win consistently one-on-one," Johnson explained. "Whether that's a big guy with a lot of strength and size, whether that's a guy with elite quickness or speed. I think it comes a number of different ways. But that's what we're looking for is someone that outside the numbers, predominantly, can win a one-on-one."
