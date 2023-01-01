Updated Lions Playoff Scenarios, Odds

The Lions improve to .500, increase their odds of securing a spot in the NFC playoffs.

The Lions got back on track Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears in convincing fashion, 41-10.

Detroit accounted for 504 total yards, and limited the Bears to 230 combined yards. It came a week after the Lions allowed the Panthers to amass a franchise-record 570 net yards.

It was a much-needed bounce-back performance from Dan Campbell's squad. And, as a result of the Week 17 win, the Lions' playoff odds now sit at 34 percent, per FiveThirtyEight.

Additionally, due to the Commanders dropping their Week 17 tilt with the Browns, Detroit now can clinch a playoff spot by beating the Packers next week at Lambeau Field and having the Seahawks lose one of their final two games.

Presently, the Lions possess the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC (pending the result of Sunday's Jets-Seahawks game).

Prior to the Lions' divisional matchup with Chicago Sunday, the odds of Campbell & Co. qualifying for the postseason stood at 24 percent.

If Detroit does indeed clinch a postseason berth, it would mark the organization's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season.

On a separate note, the Giants were able to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17, defeating the Colts, 38-10.

