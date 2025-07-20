Lions' Initial 2025 Training Camp Roster
The Detroit Lions officially began training camp Sunday, with the team hosting its first practice open to media.
As a result, it was the first look at the 2025 edition of the Lions in full, though some key players are beginning the year on injury lists as they rehab toward full health.
Detroit has a total of nine players on injured lists, including one who will miss the entire season in defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.
Here is the Lions' initial 2025 training camp roster, sorted by position and in numerical order.
Quarterbacks
2 -- Hendon Hooker
8 -- Kyle Allen
16 -- Jared Goff
Running backs
0 -- Jahmyr Gibbs
5 -- David Montgomery
13 -- Craig Reynolds
25 -- Kye Robichaux
33 -- Sione Vaki
42 -- Jabari Small
Wide receivers
1 -- Jameson Williams
10 -- Ronnie Bell
11 -- Kalif Raymond
12 -- Tim Patrick
14 -- Amon-Ra St. Brown
18 -- Isaac TeSlaa
19 -- Dominic Lovett
80 -- Jakobie Keeney-James
83 -- Jackson Meeks
85 -- Tom Kennedy
86 -- Malik Taylor
Tight ends
40 -- Zach Horton
82 -- Luke Deal
84 -- Shane Zylstra
87 -- Sam LaPorta
88 -- Kenny Yeboah
89 -- Brock Wright
Offensive line
52 -- Netane Muti
58 -- Penei Sewell
59 -- Giovanni Manu
60 -- Graham Glasgow
62 -- Michael Niese
63 -- Mason Miller
65 -- Kingsley Eguakun
67 -- Trystan Colon
68 -- Taylor Decker (PUP)
69 -- Tate Ratledge
70 -- Dan Skipper
71 -- Miles Frazier (PUP)
72 -- Jamarco Jones
73 -- Christian Mahogany
74 -- Kayode Awosika
75 -- Colby Sorsdal
Defensive line
51 -- Roy Lopez
54 -- Alim McNeill (PUP)
64 -- Keith Cooper Jr.
66 -- Myles Adams
76 -- Raequan Williams
78 -- Levi Onwuzurike (Reserve/PUP)
90 -- Chris Smith
91 -- Tyleik Williams
94 -- Mekhi Wingo (PUP)
95 -- Pat O'Connor
98 -- DJ Reader
99 -- Brodric Martin
EDGE
45 -- Isaac Ukwu
50 -- Mitchell Agude
57 -- Nate Lynn
61 -- Ahmed Hassanein
92 -- Marcus Davenport
93 -- Josh Paschal (NFI)
96 -- Al-Quadin Muhammad
97 -- Aidan Hutchinson
Linebackers
15 -- Grant Stuard
34 -- Alex Anzalone
41 -- Anthony Pittman
43 -- DaRon Gilbert
44 -- Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP)
46 -- Jack Campbell
47 -- Ezekiel Turner
52 -- Zach Cunningham
53 -- Trevor Nowaske
55 -- Derrick Barnes
Defensive backs
4 -- D.J. Reed
6 -- Terrion Arnold
9 -- Ennis Rakestraw
17 -- DiCaprio Bootle
21 -- Amik Robertson
23 -- Rock Ya-Sin
24 -- Loren Strickland
26 -- Morice Norris
27 -- Ian Kennelly
28 -- Dan Jackson
29 -- Avonte Maddox
30 -- Khalil Dorsey (PUP)
31 -- Kerby Joseph
32 -- Brian Branch
35-- Tyson Russell
36 -- Erick Hallett
39 -- Stantley Thomas-Oliver (NFI)
Specialists
3 -- Jack Fox
39 -- Jake Bates
49 -- Hogan Hatten