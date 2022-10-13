Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team.
At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team.
According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space to allocate towards improving the roster, if general manager Brad Holmes wanted to add a potential free agent to aid the struggling defense.
“It is what it is. I mean, injuries are the biggest equalizer in any sport and when you have them, other guys have got to step up," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said last week, when asked about the sheer number of injuries the team has suffered. "Just like we were saying some personnel changes, other guys are going to get a chance to play and show what they can do. And that’s a good thing, that’s a good thing because I think it keeps everybody accountable and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Here is a look at some cap figures of the members of the roster who are currently on reserve lists.
Injured reserve ($16,173,510)
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- $8,733,750
- Tracy Walker -- $3,356,666
- Levi Onwuzurike -- $1,852,021
- Quintez Cephus -- $971,073
- Tommy Kraemer -- $825,000
- Greg Bell -- $435,000
PUP list ($17,897,649)
- Romeo Okwara -- $14,500,000
- Jason Cabinda -- $1,535,000
- Josh Paschal -- $1,406,483
- Jerry Jacobs -- $456,166
Non-football injury list ($3,174,871)
- Jameson Williams -- $3,174,871
Dead money ($25,838,758)
- Trey Flowers -- $12,112,376
- Jamie Collins -- $6,333,334
- Tim Boyle -- $1,750,000
- Tyrell Williams -- $1,000,000
- Jahlani Tavai -- $758,449
- C.J. Moore --$550,000
- Kevin Jarvis -- $300,000
- Austin Seibert -- $268,056
- C.J. Moore -- $266,667
- David Blough -- $260,000
- Drew Forbes -- $198,889
- Shane Zylstra -- $183,333
- Eric Banks -- $160,000
- Obinna Eze -- $156,666
- Jashon Cornell -- $149,167
- Anthony Pittman -- $137,499
- Brady Breeze -- $126,389
- Trinity Benson -- $126,389
- Dan Skipper -- $110,944