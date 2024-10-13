Lions James Houston Inactive Against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are comfortable with the recent additions to the practice squad and the development of defensive lineman who made a positive impression throughout training camp.
Isaac Ukwu was elevated for the first time this season and will make his Lions debut in Week 6. The Lions have been dealing with injuries throughout the early part of the season, and Ukwu will get a chance to prove himself as a result.
"I think both of them very nicely, I think both of those guys (Ukwu and Mitchell Agude), because they’ve been here the longest. Talk about these D-ends, edge guys, and both of those guys have done a really good job for us," said Campbell. "And honestly, I would have no problem playing either one of those guys if we need them.”
Unfortunately, James Houston is inactive this week against the Cowboys.
Key Matchup: Lions Secondary Against Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
The bye week provided an opportunity for a battered Lions squad to get healthy and enter an early season battle with the Cowboys in relatively good health.
"That was gonna be important, to get their bodies right," Campbell said. "But also, get away from it a little bit. Refresh your mind, certainly the body. And you can't look that far out in front of you, you've just got to look at what's in front of you, which is Dallas this week."
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shared on FOX-2 Detroit this week the team will continue to rely on their running backs to open things up for key playmakers offensively.
"Keys for us in this game, we really want to establish the run game just like we've been doing and continue to distribute to our playmakers in space if we can," Johnson said. "Third down is gonna be all about being on the same page and communication. Just making sure we know where we're going to, who the back's got so that we can pick up some of these exotic blitzes."
Here is the Lions' full list of inactives in Sunday's game.
- S Loren Strickland
- LB James Houston
- OL Giovanni Manu
- OL Colby Sorsdal
- WR Isaiah Williams