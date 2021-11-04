Jeff Okudah: Dealing With Injuries Has Been 'Very Difficult' to Cope With
Being out of the action can be very challenging for professional athletes.
When center Frank Ragnow was placed on injured reserve, his 2021 season came to end.
He verbalized that he had a feeling he was letting his teammates down, a notion that was quickly shot down by his head coach, who has demonstrated strong support of the majority of his players.
For second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah, the support of his family, friends and Detroit Lions fans has aided him to overcome the inherent challenges of bad days that pop up throughout the recovery process.
Recommended Lions Articles
Can the Detroit Lions Afford WR Odell Beckham Jr.?
It appears wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns will soon part ways.
Mother of Lions Player Has Hilarious Observation While Watching Son Play
Anthony Pittman enjoys playing in Detroit for the Lions.
Is Michael Brockers Hurting Detroit Lions' Defense?
Free-agent Michael Brockers has struggled in his first season in Detroit.
Detroit's 22-year-old defensive back took to social media to share his perspective on Tuesday afternoon.
As Okudah explained:
"the comeback is always greater than the setback.
Adversity. When I was drafted last year, I couldn’t have imagined all the challenges I would see in my first two seasons. Truthfully, dealing with injuries has been very difficult for me to cope with but I’ve managed to keep the faith in God’s plan. Everything I’ve been through in my life has prepared me for all of these obstacles.
My middle name is Chidera, which in Igbo (🇳🇬), translates to “What God has destined for you, can’t be changed”. These days I’ve found some peace in knowing that not just the shitty days are inevitable, but the great ones are too.
Thank you to my family, friends and all the fans for the support. On the tough days, the love you send my way keeps me going."