Jeff Okudah: Dealing With Injuries Has Been 'Very Difficult' to Cope With

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah posted a message regarding how he has been dealing with the challenges of being out of action.

Being out of the action can be very challenging for professional athletes.

When center Frank Ragnow was placed on injured reserve, his 2021 season came to end.

He verbalized that he had a feeling he was letting his teammates down, a notion that was quickly shot down by his head coach, who has demonstrated strong support of the majority of his players.

For second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah, the support of his family, friends and Detroit Lions fans has aided him to overcome the inherent challenges of bad days that pop up throughout the recovery process.

Detroit's 22-year-old defensive back took to social media to share his perspective on Tuesday afternoon.

As Okudah explained: