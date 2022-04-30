Lions' Paschal Is Natural Leader: 'I Am a Guy That Can Change Locker Rooms'

Detroit's newest defensive lineman has the natural capabilities of being a leader.

Life outside of football can sometimes force an individual to grow up quickly, as sudden health matters can quickly derail someone's path to success.

Back in 2018, Paschal underwent three surgeries, along with monthly immunotherapy, to treat malignant melanoma, which was diagnosed in his right foot.

"I learned throughout that whole time," Paschal told Detroit reporters on Friday evening. "I learned not to take not only this game but life for granted. To take every day and every moment as a blessing. No matter if it's going out there on that practice field, or if it's just waking up in the morning, everything is a blessing. I'm beyond blessed to be in this position I am in now. I feel like everything came full circle. I'm beyond blessed to be a Lion."

All throughout Detroit's rebuilding process, led by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, players who are natural leaders and who demonstrate a passion for football have been targeted and added to the roster.

Paschal expressed that he has the ability to be part of the change needed to produce better results on the field.

"I'm a guy that can change locker rooms," he commented. "And, that's my goal, is to come in and learn from the guys and the veterans there. Also, I'm going to step into a leadership role, as well."

Paschal added, "I just think that I'm a relatable guy. At the end of the day, I love to build relationships for my teammates. I love to be able to lead different guys in different ways."

Meeting Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit's defensive line is undergoing a youth movement, led by Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris.

Detroit's two newest defensive linemen have met, and are excited to begin to make plays for Detroit's defense.

"I met him (Hutchinson) at the combine, and he seemed like a great guy, a great competitor," Paschal explained. "I can't wait to get to work with him. We're going to go out there, we're going to be a young defense and we're going to be able to make some plays. So, I'm looking forward to getting to work with Aidan."

